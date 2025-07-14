Welcome to the grey belt – the answer to more housebuilding?

If a development is seen as harmful to the green belt, it is deemed inappropriate and only allowed in very special circumstances – a high bar, Mr Simons says.

He explains that, under grey belt policy, certain sites can avoid having to meet this requirement. It means these cases go from a strong policy presumption against planning permission to one strongly in favour, he says.

However, not everyone is in favour of the change. While the policy was being drafted, it received significant push-back from some consultation respondents fearing its impact on the countryside, including the countryside charity CPRE.

The CPRE’s Hertfordshire’s branch is calling for a new definition of grey belt that would include its contribution to the other two purposes of the green belt: safeguarding the countryside from encroachment and assisting in urban regeneration. It claims that since grey belt was written into the NPPF, every major green belt planning application in the county has cited the policy as a reason to grant permission.

“It’s sort of development at any cost at the moment, and it’s the cost to the countryside which is the thing that worries us so much,” Chris Berry, planning manager at CPRE Hertfordshire, tells Inside Housing.

Mr Simons admits there has been “mega pushback” on individual applications, with people not realising grey belt is more than the petrol stations and car parks originally described, although he also points out that residential schemes often face objections.

“Most of the sites I’m working on that are grey belt are farm fields, they’re agricultural fields,” he says.

“I think that, for local people, there’s been a surprise as to how the policy’s operating, because it’s much broader than some ministers were advertising.”

Harpenden is a small and affluent town of 30,000 people half an hour from the capital. Two years ago, it topped a list by property firm Savills of the best towns and small cities to live in the UK. House prices here have averaged more than £900,000 over the past year.

Strolling through the town centre on a sunny Friday afternoon, it is not hard to see why: wide open fields lead into a high street strewn with gardens and benches, parades of shops and historic pubs.

Planning battles

The St Albans district (which Harpenden is part of) is set to fall far short of meeting its housing need, which was set at 1,660 homes per year in 2024.

Like many other places in the UK, the local authority has a shortage of social housing. As of April, there were 635 households on the waiting list, including 256 needing at least a three-bedroom home. Just 300 social housing properties are let in St Albans each year and most are flats.

According to an affordable housing statement accompanying L&G’s plans, just 28 affordable homes were built in Harpenden between 2008 and 2022-23.

Against this backdrop, one of the first planning battles involving grey belt land took place: about a field 10 minutes by bus from the edge of Harpenden.