Today, Grand Union Housing Group has published a report that makes the case for reforms to the welfare state that prioritise accessibility, flexibility and fairness, and provide an adequate income to families.

Aileen Evans, chief executive of Grand Union, said: “As we move towards an election, I would really like to see some acknowledgement from the political parties that the welfare system needs fixing.

“The system is not efficient for the government or for claimants.”

The report detailed how changes to the welfare system since 2010 have left people struggling through complex systems which risk denying them the support they are entitled to, while punitive measures have led to rising household debt.