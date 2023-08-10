Welsh association announces new boss following incumbent’s departure

Ms Selway served as chief executive of CCHA since 2019, following regulatory intervention at the landlord because of governance concerns in March 2018. She will leave at the end of October before joining Two Rivers Housing at the end of the year.

Brian Pickett will take over from Hayley Selway, whose departure was announced earlier this week .

Mr Pickett is set to assume the role of chief executive from 18 September, where he will work alongside Ms Selway until her departure.

Mr Pickett joined CCHA as director of central services in 2019 and currently serves as the deputy chief executive.

He was the finance director at Rhondda Housing Association before that.

His background also includes a tenure as the head of innovative funding for housing and regeneration at the Welsh government, where he oversaw the implementation of the Welsh housing bond in partnership with M&G Investments.