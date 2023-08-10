Welsh association announces new boss following incumbent’s departure

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Cardiff Community Housing Association (CCHA) has announced its new chief executive following the departure of the person who held the role previously.
Brian Pickett will take over from Hayley Selway, whose departure was announced earlier this week.
Ms Selway served as chief executive of CCHA since 2019, following regulatory intervention at the landlord because of governance concerns in March 2018. She will leave at the end of October before joining Two Rivers Housing at the end of the year.
Mr Pickett is set to assume the role of chief executive from 18 September, where he will work alongside Ms Selway until her departure.
Mr Pickett joined CCHA as director of central services in 2019 and currently serves as the deputy chief executive.
He was the finance director at Rhondda Housing Association before that.
His background also includes a tenure as the head of innovative funding for housing and regeneration at the Welsh government, where he oversaw the implementation of the Welsh housing bond in partnership with M&G Investments.
Mr Pickett said: “I feel incredibly honoured to be accepting the position of chief executive at CCHA.
“Thanks to Hayley’s leadership, the company is well positioned for the future, and I look forward to working with the rest of the leadership team and all our dedicated colleagues to continue to deliver the excellent services that our tenants rightly deserve.”
Mike Owen, chair of the board at CCHA, said: “As our deputy chief executive, Brian has been a key part of our leadership team here at CCHA for many years and our board was delighted to ask Brian to become our new chief executive.
“For CCHA, we believe this is a great appointment, and for Brian it is a well-deserved reward for the dedication, professionalism and values he has brought to the deputy chief executive role.
“I have complete confidence that this is the very best appointment for our organisation and especially for our tenants.”
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