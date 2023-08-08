Hayley Selway will leave CCHA at the end of October before joining Two Rivers Housing at the end of the year.

Ms Selway has served as chief executive of CCHA since 2019, following regulatory intervention at the landlord due to governance concerns in March 2018.

She is credited for the significant progress the landlord has made since the judgement and “improving its financial performance and governance, regaining the highest regulatory judgement in March 2022”.

Described as “no stranger to the housing sector in Wales”, before her time at CCHA, Ms Selway was executive director for people and places at Taff Housing Association, where she was responsible for landlord and services, development, tenant engagement, partnerships and repairs.