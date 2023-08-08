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The chief executive of Cardiff Community Housing Association (CCHA) will depart for a new role at a Gloucestershire-based landlord.
Hayley Selway will leave CCHA at the end of October before joining Two Rivers Housing at the end of the year.
Ms Selway has served as chief executive of CCHA since 2019, following regulatory intervention at the landlord due to governance concerns in March 2018.
She is credited for the significant progress the landlord has made since the judgement and “improving its financial performance and governance, regaining the highest regulatory judgement in March 2022”.
Described as “no stranger to the housing sector in Wales”, before her time at CCHA, Ms Selway was executive director for people and places at Taff Housing Association, where she was responsible for landlord and services, development, tenant engagement, partnerships and repairs.
She also led the asset management and compliance, HR and organisational development functions at Taff.
Prior to that, Ms Selway held senior positions at Vale of Glamorgan Council and Tai Calon Community Housing.
Speaking of her time at CCHA, she said: “I am immensely proud of my time at CCHA. It has been one of the most challenging but rewarding roles I have had.
“The tenants and community members we work for deserve the best homes and housing services, and I am absolutely confident that the team at CCHA will continue to strive for this every day.”
Mike Owen, board chair at CCHA, said: “Hayley’s contributions to CCHA have been immeasurable. She has led the organisation through a period of significant change; she has been instrumental in improving our financial performance, governance, and culture.
“Her vision and unwavering commitment have set the stage for a brighter future, and we are deeply grateful for the legacy that she leaves behind.”
Ms Selway’s departure from CCHA will see her take on her first role within the English housing sector, where she will become chief executive of Two Rivers Housing in the Forest of Dean.
She will replace Garry King, who will step down at the beginning of next year, having held the position for more than 20 years.
Yvonne Leishman, group chair of Two Rivers, said: “We are delighted that Hayley will be joining us as our new chief executive. She is passionate about social housing at a local level and has a track record for creating strong, customer-focused organisations.
“It was important that we found the right person to take our organisation forward, building on the solid foundations we already have in place and driving us onward as we start the next chapter of our history.
On her new role, Ms Selway said: “I am absolutely thrilled that I will be working with Two Rivers Housing. The association has a fantastic reputation, under the leadership of Garry King, for delivering great services and building affordable homes throughout the Forest of Dean and the wider Gloucestershire area.”
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