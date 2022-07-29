Welsh association taps £150m bond after retaining ‘A’ credit rating 

The 6,000-home Welsh landlord has now increased the overall value of the bond to £400m, with £175m still available to draw.

The bond tapping follows news that the association, which manages homes across seven counties in north and mid-Wales, retained its A-rating from Standard and Poor’s (S&P), the credit rating agency.

S&P said the rating recognises ClwydAlyn’s ambitious development programme, its growing revenue base and the supportive policy framework it benefits from in Wales. Its outlook was deemed “stable”.