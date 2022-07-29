Welsh association taps £150m bond after retaining ‘A’ credit rating 

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ClwydAlyn has had its A-rating affirmed, and tapped a previously issued £250m bond for another £150m.
The 6,000-home Welsh landlord has now increased the overall value of the bond to £400m, with £175m still available to draw.
The bond tapping follows news that the association, which manages homes across seven counties in north and mid-Wales, retained its A-rating from Standard and Poor’s (S&P), the credit rating agency.
S&P said the rating recognises ClwydAlyn’s ambitious development programme, its growing revenue base and the supportive policy framework it benefits from in Wales. Its outlook was deemed “stable”.
S&P also affirmed its A-rating on ClwydAlyn’s previously issued £250m public bond, issued in 2017 by PenArian Housing Finance, the landlord’s treasury subsidiary.
This includes £160m in refinanced existing debt and a further £90m retained for future investment.
At the time, it was the first bond issued by a Welsh housing association.
ClwydAlyn has delivered 730 homes so far and aims to deliver a further 1,000 by 2024/25.
“We are pleased to have retained our A-rating as we look to ramp up our activities that will focus on the development of new homes and a mission to beat poverty,” said Paul McGrady, executive director of resources at ClwydAlyn.
“Once again, S&P recognised our strong financial position and the relationship we have with the Welsh government.
“This will be vital in allowing us to develop much-needed new homes.”
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