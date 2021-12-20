Welsh Budget: government to spend more than £1bn on new social homes over next three years

In its draft Budget published today, the Welsh government as said it will spend £310m in Social Housing Grant in 2022-23, up from £250m this year.

The Budget also confirmed plans to spend £330m on Social Housing Grant in 2023-24 and £325m in 2024-25.

A further £35m will be spent over the next three years on the Welsh government’s Land for Housing scheme, which helps housing associations buy land.

Together, this makes up a capital investment of more than £1bn over the next three years to support the government’s target of building 20,000 low-carbon social homes by the end of this parliament.

In addition to the Social Housing Grant, the Budget allocated £580m for the decarbonisation of social housing Wales up to 2024-25.