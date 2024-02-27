An extra £5m is being allocated to social housing grant funding under the funding announcement, taking the total for 2024-25 to £370m. The Welsh government had previously set aside £365m in its draft Budget in December.

The devolved administration said today that the extra £5m would help with its aim to build 20,000 low-carbon social homes for rent. Overall around £1.2bn has been allocated for the first four years of the current Senedd term.

Stuart Ropke, chief executive of Community Housing Cymru (CHC), which represents Welsh housing associations, said: “The additional funding today is a really welcome step in the right direction, but there is more to be done.”