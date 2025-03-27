The charities said one home for every 20 new builds delivered is sold on the open market, meaning “hundreds” of social homes are leaving the sector even though Wales abolished the Right to Buy in 2019.

Sales are being driven by the costs of decarbonising and upgrading stock to meet the Welsh Housing Quality Standard 2023, they said.

This was “an understandable business decision, but one that is difficult to support at a time of acute housing need”, they said, adding that it was “concerning that the regulation of these disposals is minimal”.