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The Bevan Foundation and Shelter Cymru have urged the Welsh government to bring in a moratorium on landlords disposing of social homes that require too much investment.
The charities said one home for every 20 new builds delivered is sold on the open market, meaning “hundreds” of social homes are leaving the sector even though Wales abolished the Right to Buy in 2019.
Sales are being driven by the costs of decarbonising and upgrading stock to meet the Welsh Housing Quality Standard 2023, they said.
This was “an understandable business decision, but one that is difficult to support at a time of acute housing need”, they said, adding that it was “concerning that the regulation of these disposals is minimal”.
The report, Getting people out of temporary accommodation by boosting access to social homes, set out which areas should be a focus for increasing supply, including making the most of existing homes and removing barriers to people moving on.
Just 30% of households who entered temporary accommodation in 2023-24, or were already there at the start of the year, were moved into a settled home by their local authority, they said.
The report also highlighted the need to free up homes with unused spare bedrooms and for the Welsh government to review allocation policies so that priority is given to households experiencing homelessness.
Social housing standards should also be reviewed to remove “unintended consequences”, namely that the high costs of making homes energy efficient is limiting development.
They called for the creation of a national development corporation, echoing an ask in an earlier Senedd report. The Welsh government said it had no plans to create such a body.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: “The high numbers of people being supported with temporary accommodation reflects the ongoing pressures within the system and the effect of the cost of living crisis on individuals and households.
“Despite these pressures, we continue to take a ‘no one left out’ approach in Wales, so that no one should be forced to sleep rough.
“We recognise the need for more affordable homes now and for the future, and we have set a challenging target and allocated record levels of funding this Senedd term, with more than £1.4bn invested so far.”
Earlier this month, the Senedd’s Local Government and Housing Committee heard evidence from key sector bodies as part of its inquiry into housing vulnerable people in Wales.
It comes ahead of the Welsh government’s expected introduction of a homelessness bill this year.
Membership organisation Community Housing Cymru called for an “investment in granular data on housing need”, while charity Cymorth Cymru asked for a multi-year commitment for the Housing Support Grant, which funds local authority services that tackle homelessness.
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