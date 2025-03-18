Welsh committee chair seeks clarity on why safety work has not been completed on 98% of buildings

John Griffiths said he had met members of the Welsh Cladiators group, which represents hundreds of residents caught up in the fire safety remediation crisis.

In a letter to Jayne Bryant, Welsh cabinet secretary for housing and local government, Mr Griffiths requested confirmation that resolving unsafe cladding issues was not progressing more slowly in Wales than in England.

He asked why work had not been completed on 98% of buildings for which developers are responsible, compared with around 29% of buildings in England.