Welsh council agrees £3m plan to fix estate damaged by ‘failed’ insulation scheme

A £3m funding package has been drawn up to replace the “failed” insulation installed on a Welsh housing estate under a government-backed energy-saving scheme #UKhousing

Under the terms, the Welsh government will put in £1.9m to cover the 50 private homes, while Caerphilly Council will contribute £1.1m from its Housing Revenue Account (HRA) to cover the costs of remediating its properties.

Caerphilly Council, which owns 35 council homes on the Bryn Carno estate, but did not lead on the scheme, recently agreed a funding settlement to replace insulation found to have “inherent design weaknesses”.

The 86-home estate in Rhymney, South Wales, suffered from leaks and damp after external wall insulation (EWI) was fitted to properties in a 2013 energy efficiency project.

“The failed EWI is having a significant impact on both the properties and residents, so the remediation works are essential to protect the health and well-being of residents and to secure the future integrity of the housing stock,” the council said.

It follows a government review of the Bryn Carno retrofit, which concluded that a replacement scheme should be delivered to “remedy the inherent design weaknesses of the scheme and aspects of poor workmanship and reinsulate the homes”.

Issues arose in 2016, when homeowners and tenants began to report issues of damp and water ingress, according to Caerphilly Council’s report. Several residents also complained that the external wall insulation’s render coat had started to flake away from the base coat.

In March 2021, Caerphilly commissioned consultancy Curtins to investigate. Its subsequent report identified several issues with the insulation system, and recommended that it was “removed in [its] entirety”.

Last year, Caerphilly Council submitted a funding bid for £2.4m from the Welsh government for the replacement scheme, alongside a proposal to put in £632,700 to cover its homes.

But the government only agreed to put £1.9m behind the scheme, meaning Caerphilly had to stump up an additional £563,100.