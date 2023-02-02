Welsh council agrees £3m plan to fix estate damaged by ‘failed’ insulation scheme

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A £3m funding package has been drawn up to replace the “failed” insulation installed on a Welsh housing estate under a government-backed energy-saving scheme.
The 86-home estate in Rhymney, South Wales, suffered from leaks and damp after external wall insulation (EWI) was fitted to properties in a 2013 energy efficiency project.
Caerphilly Council, which owns 35 council homes on the Bryn Carno estate, but did not lead on the scheme, recently agreed a funding settlement to replace insulation found to have “inherent design weaknesses”.
Under the terms, the Welsh government will put in £1.9m to cover the 50 private homes, while Caerphilly Council will contribute £1.1m from its Housing Revenue Account (HRA) to cover the costs of remediating its properties.
“The failed EWI is having a significant impact on both the properties and residents, so the remediation works are essential to protect the health and well-being of residents and to secure the future integrity of the housing stock,” the council said.
It follows a government review of the Bryn Carno retrofit, which concluded that a replacement scheme should be delivered to “remedy the inherent design weaknesses of the scheme and aspects of poor workmanship and reinsulate the homes”.
Issues arose in 2016, when homeowners and tenants began to report issues of damp and water ingress, according to Caerphilly Council’s report. Several residents also complained that the external wall insulation’s render coat had started to flake away from the base coat.
In March 2021, Caerphilly commissioned consultancy Curtins to investigate. Its subsequent report identified several issues with the insulation system, and recommended that it was “removed in [its] entirety”.
Last year, Caerphilly Council submitted a funding bid for £2.4m from the Welsh government for the replacement scheme, alongside a proposal to put in £632,700 to cover its homes.
But the government only agreed to put £1.9m behind the scheme, meaning Caerphilly had to stump up an additional £563,100.
The replacement scheme is not expected to be completed until 2025, because of the work having to take place during the warmer months.
The council said the Bryn Carno estate was identified in 2012 as suitable for energy-saving measures via the Welsh government’s Arbed 1 scheme.
This initiative was managed by local provider United Welsh Housing Association.
However, the Welsh government said that while Arbed put in some funding, the scheme was delivered under the UK government’s Community Energy Saving Programme.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: “We are dealing with the legacy of a previous UK government scheme that has badly let down households here in Wales.
“We have already offered grant support for the repair of external wall insulation to low-income homeowners – this helps to improve the quality of housing while lowering energy bills. Caerphilly Council are expected to fund the council-owned properties.”
The UK government said it “is ensuring that all work completed under current government schemes is done to the highest possible standards”.
It added: “To protect customers, insulation installations under government schemes must be carried out by a TrustMark registered installer, offering an insurance-backed guarantee and certified to the highest industry standards.”
United Welsh declined to comment.
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