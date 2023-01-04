Welsh council agrees 6.5% rent increase for the next financial year

The county council said in a release that the increase was in line with the maximum cap set under the Welsh government’s rent-setting policy for 2023-24, which was announced in November.

This will increase the current average rent by £6.10 per week, from £93.80 to £99.90.

Caerphilly Council estimated that 78% of tenants will not be affected by the increase as they are in receipt of housing benefit or Universal Credit.

Rent for council-owned garages in the county borough will increase by 5.5% to £8.85 per week.

Both decisions were taken after cabinet members considered many issues, including affordability for tenants and the impact of high inflation on service delivery.