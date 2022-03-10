ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Welsh council agrees on £83m plan to build more than 500 new homes

News10.03.22by Stephen Delahunty

A county council in Wales will build more than 500 new homes after councillors agreed an £83.5m plan yesterday. 

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
A completed house on the Heol y Ffynnon estate in Brecon
A completed house on the Heol y Ffynnon estate in Brecon
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHPowys County Council plans to build 509 new homes as part of the authority’s new housing plan #UKhousing

Powys County Council now plans to build 509 new homes as part of its New Homes for Powys programme.

The programme is part of the council’s new Housing Business Plan, which also promises a further £33.2m investment over the next five years in the council’s existing homes to make sure they continue to meet the Welsh Housing Quality Standard.

The standard requires homes owned by housing associations and local authorities to be in good condition.

Other programmes of work over the next five years under the plan include £4.3m to make sure all council homes and associated assets are 100% compliant with all relevant and applicable legislation and regulation.

Read more

Second home owners in Wales face huge tax hike under new plansSecond home owners in Wales face huge tax hike under new plans
Series of new rental reforms to come into force in Wales this summer, minister confirmsSeries of new rental reforms to come into force in Wales this summer, minister confirms
Welsh council unveils £800m plan to deliver 4,000 homes by 2030Welsh council unveils £800m plan to deliver 4,000 homes by 2030

More than £13.4m will be spent on increasing fuel efficiency in council homes and reducing fuel poverty, and £8.6m will be spent on helping to adapt homes to the needs of older people and those with health-related needs.

The council also plans to spend £16.2m on improving the estates it manages to help improve the well-being of residents.

Myfanwy Alexander, the cabinet member responsible for housing services, said: “We know how much their homes mean to our residents and this plan sets out the ways in which we will maintain, develop and improve our housing stock.”

The Welsh government announced last week that second home owners could be hit with a 200% council tax rise as part of plans to tackle the impact of long-term vacant homes, holidays lets and the affordability and availability of housing.

The move followed the confirmation of the Welsh government’s spending plans outlined in its full Budget, which included £310m in Social Housing Grant in 2022-23 – up from £250m this year.

The Budget also confirmed plans to spend £330m on Social Housing Grant in 2023-24 and £325m in 2024-25.

In addition to the Social Housing Grant, the Budget allocated £580m for the decarbonisation of social housing in Wales up to 2024-25.

Sign up for our Wales newsletter

Sign up for our Wales newsletter

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Wales round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

Council-owned housing companyDevelopmentFinanceFundingWales
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories