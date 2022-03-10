Welsh council agrees on £83m plan to build more than 500 new homes

Powys County Council now plans to build 509 new homes as part of its New Homes for Powys programme.

The programme is part of the council’s new Housing Business Plan, which also promises a further £33.2m investment over the next five years in the council’s existing homes to make sure they continue to meet the Welsh Housing Quality Standard.

The standard requires homes owned by housing associations and local authorities to be in good condition.

Other programmes of work over the next five years under the plan include £4.3m to make sure all council homes and associated assets are 100% compliant with all relevant and applicable legislation and regulation.