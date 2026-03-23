Welsh council agrees plans to deliver fire safety and energy efficiency works at two high-rise blocks

Beech House and Sycamore House, on the Hollybush Estate in Whitchurch, are the next buildings in Cardiff Council’s programme of recladding and improvement works.

These works aim to improve fire safety and bring homes up to current Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) requirements.

A contractor will now be appointed to carry out recladding works at both Beech House and Sycamore House, alongside improvements to enhance fire safety, thermal efficiency and the overall quality of residents’ homes, bringing both buildings up to the WHQS.