Cyngor Gwynedd, the governing body for the county of Gwynedd, has agreed the partnership with Adra as part of its buy-to-let scheme, to tackle a shortage of homes for local people.

Under the tie-up, 7,000-home Adra will manage the properties the council acquires from the open market.

Cyngor Gwynedd has been running the buy-to-let initiative since 2021 with a target to buy 100 homes over six years to rent to local people. The acquisitions are focused on Aberdyfi, Llanberis, Porthmadog, and Pen Llŷn.

Twenty properties have been acquired to date, with five others due to complete, according to the council.

Gwynedd, along with Pembrokeshire and Anglesey, are regarded as hotspots for second homes in Wales.