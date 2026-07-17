Welsh council launches Gypsy and Traveller community survey to better understand housing needs

A Welsh council is inviting the Gypsy and Traveller community to take part in a survey to help it understand their current and future housing needs.
The survey will help inform Caerphilly County Borough Council’s revised Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment (GTAA), which will be submitted to the Welsh government in April 2027.
A GTAA is a statutory evidence-based study required by UK local planning authorities.
It identifies the specific housing and pitch needs of the Gypsy and Travelling community over a defined period to inform local plans and site allocations.
Caerphilly said the survey results will help it “better understand current and future accommodation needs, including any requirement for residential pitches within the county borough”.
The survey is being delivered on the council’s behalf by There & Back Again CIC, which can provide support to anyone completing the survey. It will close on 4 September 2026.
Only a minority of the Gypsy and Traveller community is believed to be living in, or seeking, caravan site accommodation.
Around 75% of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller (GRT) people now live in bricks-and-mortar properties, and only about 5% are still nomadic. Others live in permanent caravan homes.
According to studies, GRT people are more prone to poor health, educational, employment and housing outcomes, and their life expectancy is 10 to 15 years lower than the general population.
Earlier this year a London council apologised for delayed repairs to a Gypsy and Traveller site, after a charity said residents have been left living in “slum conditions”.
The London Gypsies and Travellers organisation had documented neglect at the site in Haringey, north London, that meant children were living without a bathroom and using a local leisure centre to wash.
Towards the end of last year, London Assembly members accused the mayor’s team of not meeting targets for Gypsy and Traveller sites.
City Hall promised hundreds of new pitches for these sites, but delivered only 10 in 15 years, despite its own estimates that up to 708 were needed for London’s 30,000-strong GRT community.
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