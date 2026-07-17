Welsh council launches Gypsy and Traveller community survey to better understand housing needs #UKhousing

The survey will help inform Caerphilly County Borough Council’s revised Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment (GTAA), which will be submitted to the Welsh government in April 2027.

It identifies the specific housing and pitch needs of the Gypsy and Travelling community over a defined period to inform local plans and site allocations.

Caerphilly said the survey results will help it “better understand current and future accommodation needs, including any requirement for residential pitches within the county borough”.

The survey is being delivered on the council’s behalf by There & Back Again CIC, which can provide support to anyone completing the survey. It will close on 4 September 2026.

Only a minority of the Gypsy and Traveller community is believed to be living in, or seeking, caravan site accommodation.