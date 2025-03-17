Welsh council plans to deliver 502 new homes over four years

Caerphilly County Borough Council plans to build more 502 new homes over the next four years, according to its Housing Revenue Account business plan for 2025-26 #UKhousing

According to a cabinet report on the business plan, 31 properties have been built since 2019-20 by Caerphilly Homes, the council’s housing delivery arm.

The homes will be delivered in social rent and mixed-tenure schemes between 2025-26 and 2029-30, at a cost of around £152m.

The organisation, which manages over 10,600 homes on behalf of the council, also acquired 46 homes over the same period.

“It is however worth noting that the current new build proposals can change quickly as more schemes are identified and some existing proposals may not come to fruition,” the report said.

It also noted that “issues with resources” have affected progress with the council’s maintenance programme.

The report said: “The value of the HRA in 2025-26 with the rent increase of 2.7% is some £60.3m.