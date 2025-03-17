Welsh council plans to deliver 502 new homes over four years

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Caerphilly County Borough Council plans to build 502 new homes over the next four years, according to its Housing Revenue Account (HRA) business plan for 2025-26.
The homes will be delivered in social rent and mixed-tenure schemes between 2025-26 and 2029-30, at a cost of around £152m.
According to a cabinet report on the business plan, 31 properties have been built since 2019-20 by Caerphilly Homes, the council’s housing delivery arm.
The organisation, which manages over 10,600 homes on behalf of the council, also acquired 46 homes over the same period.
“It is however worth noting that the current new build proposals can change quickly as more schemes are identified and some existing proposals may not come to fruition,” the report said.
It also noted that “issues with resources” have affected progress with the council’s maintenance programme.
The report said: “The value of the HRA in 2025-26 with the rent increase of 2.7% is some £60.3m.
“The cost of managing and maintaining the service is essentially funded from this, and these costs are entered into the plan which includes a £16m estimated contribution towards the capital programme.
“The capital programme is £92.4m and this includes £43.8m to maintain the [Welsh Housing Quality Standard] programme including other work such as adaptations and voids, and £48.6m for increasing housing supply.”
It said that borrowing is not expected to be required in the coming year, as funding will be taken from HRA reserves “which are expected to be around £14m by the end of 2024-25”.
Shayne Cook, the council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Key priorities for us over the coming year are to continue building momentum with our new-build programme, to help meet ever increasing housing need, and investing in our existing stock, making homes warmer, more comfortable and cheaper to run.
“Having a robust business plan is essential in helping us ensure we deliver these priorities, whilst at the same time continuing to deliver high-quality services for our customers.”
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