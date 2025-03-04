Welsh council releases ‘refreshed’ housing and homelessness support plan

In response to increased need, Cardiff Council has published a “refreshed” strategy for homelessness prevention and housing-related support #UKhousing

Cardiff Council also said it will review the prisoner and hospital discharge pathways “to ensure they are working effectively” and increase the supply of homes by building 1,500 social homes over the next five years.

Changes made to the plan include working with the Welsh government and the third sector to help people who are sleeping rough and have no recourse to public funds.

The revised version of the Housing Support Programme Strategy 2022-26 includes an updated needs assessment and feedback from a public consultation on housing and homelessness services carried out last year.

The council’s report revealed that between 2020-21 and 2023-24, the number of households found to be homeless increased by 66% to 714 households.

There was a 108% increase in the number of people threatened with homelessness due to the loss of rented accommodation, while the number of households threatened with homelessness increased by more than 20% to 2,149 households.

The number of people waiting for social housing rose by 24% between November 2021 and November 2024 to 9,500. Social housing lets also reduced by 17% to 1,248.

Cardiff Council said it had “made significant progress against the key aims” of the existing 2022-26 strategy.

These included the delivery of 253 new council homes since January 2023, more than 150 new homes delivered in partnership with local social landlords, and a range of new permanent and supported housing for young people.

It also said a ‘landlord enquiry and tenants services’ team had been created to support private landlords, which enabled the council to deliver 93 affordable homes via the Leasing Scheme Wales.