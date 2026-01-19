Welsh council set to buy plots from developer to build hundreds of affordable homes

Lynda Thorne, cabinet member for housing and communities, said: “This acquisition represents our ongoing commitment to increasing the availability of affordable housing, ensuring that our city remains resilient in the face of the housing emergency.

“The limited availability and high costs in Cardiff’s private rented sector are among the key pressures driving that crisis, so this opportunity is particularly promising because, subject to feasibility work, it could allow us to offer homes for private rent at more affordable prices.”

Cardiff Council declared it was in the midst of a housing emergency in December 2023, and began looking at options to provide more homes.

So far, its housebuilding programme has delivered over 1,700 new council homes. In the current financial year, more than 200 new homes have been delivered, and it is expected that over 300 new homes will be completed by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the council’s housing association partners are expected to deliver a total of 1,313 homes over the next five years.

Cardiff has also entered into partnerships with house builders, such as its Cardiff Living scheme with Wates Residential and a new partnership with Lovell and the Vale of Glamorgan Council.

While the council say it has made “significant progress” towards its target, it adds that more needs to be done.