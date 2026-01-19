Welsh council set to buy plots from developer to build hundreds of affordable homes

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Cardiff City Council is seeking to buy land from a developer to build hundreds of homes and “maintain the pace of affordable housing delivery” in the Welsh capital.
The land encompasses five plots on the furthest end of the Central Quay development off Penarth Road, which have been put up for sale by property developer Rightacres.
Proposals for the acquisition are being put to the council’s cabinet this Thursday (22 January), with a report revealing that between 460 and 730 flats for social and private rent could be built on the site.
The plots already have outline planning permission for a mixed-use scheme with around 1,000 homes, offices, hotels and retail, overlooking the River Taff on the former Brains Brewery site.
If approved, the council will decide how to appoint development partners after reviewing the types and quantity of homes that can be built.
“Phases 1 and 2 of the Central Quay Masterplan have been implemented with the principle of the development of high-rise residential apartment blocks well established,” the report said.
The council has undertaken viability assessments to model a mixed development of social rented and private rented units, but adds that if delivering private rented units is not feasible, the “base position of the delivery of social rented units across all plots would be implemented”.
Lynda Thorne, cabinet member for housing and communities, said: “This acquisition represents our ongoing commitment to increasing the availability of affordable housing, ensuring that our city remains resilient in the face of the housing emergency.
“The limited availability and high costs in Cardiff’s private rented sector are among the key pressures driving that crisis, so this opportunity is particularly promising because, subject to feasibility work, it could allow us to offer homes for private rent at more affordable prices.”
Cardiff Council declared it was in the midst of a housing emergency in December 2023, and began looking at options to provide more homes.
So far, its housebuilding programme has delivered over 1,700 new council homes. In the current financial year, more than 200 new homes have been delivered, and it is expected that over 300 new homes will be completed by the end of the year.
Meanwhile, the council’s housing association partners are expected to deliver a total of 1,313 homes over the next five years.
Cardiff has also entered into partnerships with house builders, such as its Cardiff Living scheme with Wates Residential and a new partnership with Lovell and the Vale of Glamorgan Council.
While the council say it has made “significant progress” towards its target, it adds that more needs to be done.
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