The council will operate the £20m Welsh Building Safety Developer Loan Scheme, providing interest-free loans to eligible developers in Wales to carry out the works on their high and medium-rise apartment blocks.

In a release, the Welsh government said the council is best placed to undertake this role as a significant number of the buildings likely to be in scope are in Cardiff.

Developers that wish to take advantage of this offer will be expected to pay back every penny of funding to the public purse within five years.

It is hoped the scheme will remove any potential delays developers may face while financing is arranged to address matters such as compartmentation, fire breaks and fire doors as well as cladding risks.