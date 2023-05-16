You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Cardiff Council will work with the Welsh government to develop a multimillion-pound loan scheme to help ensure developers can carry out critical fire safety works as quickly as possible.
The council will operate the £20m Welsh Building Safety Developer Loan Scheme, providing interest-free loans to eligible developers in Wales to carry out the works on their high and medium-rise apartment blocks.
In a release, the Welsh government said the council is best placed to undertake this role as a significant number of the buildings likely to be in scope are in Cardiff.
Developers that wish to take advantage of this offer will be expected to pay back every penny of funding to the public purse within five years.
It is hoped the scheme will remove any potential delays developers may face while financing is arranged to address matters such as compartmentation, fire breaks and fire doors as well as cladding risks.
This new loan will build on that activity and be available to participant developers that signed up to the Welsh government’s developer pact in March.
Under the pact, developers agreed to fund and undertake all necessary remediation as quickly as reasonably possible to address life-critical fire safety defects in these buildings.
Lynda Thorne, cabinet member for housing and communities at Cardiff Council, said: “In the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell tragedy, the council took steps to remove all cladding that no longer met current fire safety standards on its own high-rise flats, to ensure residents felt safe.
“Now, we are pleased to be playing a part in supporting private residents in the city and across Wales by developing this scheme. We understand the concerns of residents impacted by this issue, and the difficulties they have faced over recent years, so the public commitment of participant developers to remedy these critical issues is very welcome.
“Providing reassurance to residents on their own safety and security is our chief aim here and we are pleased to collaborate with the Welsh government to this end, which will enable developers to meet their responsibility as quickly as possible.”
At the next Cardiff Council meeting on 18 May, its cabinet will consider the recommendation that the council works with the Welsh government to develop the loan scheme.
Julie James, Wales’ climate change minister, said: “I would like to thank Cardiff Council for agreeing to develop this scheme which will remove any barriers that could stop developers completing works.
“We have provided £20m loan funding to send a message that, in Wales, we will do everything we can to ensure works are carried out as quickly as possible by developers.”
Under the terms of the arrangement with the Welsh government, Cardiff will be responsible for administering the provision of the loan fund only, and would have no role in determining whether works have been completed to required standards.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Wales round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories