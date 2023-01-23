Welsh council to tackle ‘unprecedented’ housing demand with emergency allocation policy

Carmarthenshire County Council’s existing allocation policy is not “fit for purpose” and should be suspended for one year, a report by the local authority’s scrutiny committee has recommended.

The current policy, agreed in 2016, will be replaced with an emergency policy that will allow homes to be matched to applicants most in need, such as those who are homeless, at risk of homelessness or in urgent housing need.

The allocation policy will also apply to homes provided by Carmarthenshire Council’s registered social landlord partners, including Bro Myrddin Housing Association, Caredig, Pobl, and Wales and West Housing.

The scrutiny report said that demand for social housing is exceeding the level of supply, with the position having “significantly worsened” over recent weeks due to a number of external factors.