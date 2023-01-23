Welsh council to tackle ‘unprecedented’ housing demand with emergency allocation policy

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A council in South West Wales is introducing a new emergency allocation policy for social housing to help address severe local housing need.
Carmarthenshire County Council’s existing allocation policy is not “fit for purpose” and should be suspended for one year, a report by the local authority’s scrutiny committee has recommended.
The current policy, agreed in 2016, will be replaced with an emergency policy that will allow homes to be matched to applicants most in need, such as those who are homeless, at risk of homelessness or in urgent housing need.
The allocation policy will also apply to homes provided by Carmarthenshire Council’s registered social landlord partners, including Bro Myrddin Housing Association, Caredig, Pobl, and Wales and West Housing.
The scrutiny report said that demand for social housing is exceeding the level of supply, with the position having “significantly worsened” over recent weeks due to a number of external factors.
Private landlords are leaving the sector for a number of reasons, the report explained, such as changes brought in under the Renting Homes (Wales) Act in December, which extend the Section 21 notice period from two to six months for all new contracts.
Carmarthenshire Council said that since April 2022, it had lost 12% of the stock it manages on behalf of private landlords.
According to the report, up to 185 people being sent to Carmarthenshire Council under the Home Office’s asylum dispersal scheme has also increased local housing demand.
As with many areas in Wales, local housing stock is also coming under pressure from the number of properties being bought up as second homes. Approximately 1,300 properties in Carmarthenshire are classed as long-term empty, while around 860 are registered as second homes, the council said.
Last week, Carmarthenshire Council launched a consultation outlining its plans to follow 11 other Welsh local authorities and charge a council tax premium on second homes.
Carmarthenshire Council’s emergency allocation policy is one of a number of actions taken as part of the Welsh government’s national rapid rehousing approach, which focuses on cutting the amount of time homeless people spend in temporary accommodation.
Under the government’s action plan, all local authorities in Wales were required to develop and submit a Rapid Rehousing Transition Plan by September 2022.
Linda Evans, cabinet member for homes at Carmarthenshire Council, said: “If approved, the Emergency Revised Social Housing Allocations Policy will transform the way social housing is allocated in Carmarthenshire.
“By more clearly defining the needs of those on the housing register, the council can provide suitable housing more quickly to those who need it by directly matching properties to applicants.
“Only if a property cannot be matched to someone in exceptional circumstances or Band A of the register will it be advertised on homefinder website, Canfod Cartref.”
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