Welsh council unveils £800m plan to deliver 4,000 homes by 2030

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Cardiff Council has committed to building 4,000 new homes by 2030 as part of an £800m investment that amounts to one of the largest council housing build programmes in Wales.
The city council has announced £74m in capital spend for 2022-23 as part of a programme that will aim to tackle a range of issues that includes fire safety, repairs and homelessness.
The key proposal is a commitment to build more than 4,000 new homes across a wide range of locations, including 2,800 new council homes.
Councillors will also look over a number of objectives as part of the council’s Housing Revenue Account (HRA) business plan for 2022-23 during a cabinet session tomorrow.
These include building new council homes, investing in existing homes and community facilities, and moving towards zero carbon.
Lynda Thorne, cabinet member for housing and communities, said: “This is not just about building quality homes. Access to services and a healthy local economy are essential for safe and strong communities. Our programme will deliver both enhanced and new neighbourhoods where people are proud to live.”
The building programme is already under way in Cardiff. By January this year, 802 new homes had already been built, including 609 new council homes and 193 homes for sale.
A further 410 are under construction, 133 more are out to tender for a contractor and 423 have planning permission in place.
Other measures outlined in the business plan include replacing the cladding on the council’s stock of high-rise apartment blocks, repairing existing homes, and improving and extending community hubs.
The council also plans to improve the insulation of its housing stock using alternative energy heating, such as ground or air source heat pumps, in future homes, along with cladding and solar panels for all low-rise blocks of flats.
Older residents will be targeted under the plans with improved housing advice and a £100m fund to create 10 new community living buildings.
“This will help to create around 500 new homes specifically for older tenants to ensure our population ages well,” added Ms Thorne.
The Welsh government announced last week that second home owners could be hit with a 200% council tax rise as part of plans to tackle the impact of long-term vacant homes, holidays lets and the affordability and availability of housing.
The move followed the confirmation of the Welsh government’s spending plans outlined in its full Budget that included £310m in Social Housing Grant in 2022-23 – up from £250m this year.
The Budget also confirmed plans to spend £330m on Social Housing Grant in 2023-24 and £325m in 2024-25.
In addition to the Social Housing Grant, the Budget allocated £580m for the decarbonisation of social housing in Wales up to 2024-25.
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