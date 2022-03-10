Welsh council unveils £800m plan to deliver 4,000 homes by 2030

The city council has announced £74m in capital spend for 2022-23 as part of a programme that will aim to tackle a range of issues that includes fire safety, repairs and homelessness.

The key proposal is a commitment to build more than 4,000 new homes across a wide range of locations, including 2,800 new council homes.

Councillors will also look over a number of objectives as part of the council’s Housing Revenue Account (HRA) business plan for 2022-23 during a cabinet session tomorrow.

These include building new council homes, investing in existing homes and community facilities, and moving towards zero carbon.

Lynda Thorne, cabinet member for housing and communities, said: “This is not just about building quality homes. Access to services and a healthy local economy are essential for safe and strong communities. Our programme will deliver both enhanced and new neighbourhoods where people are proud to live.”