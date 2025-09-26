Welsh councils partner with major house builder to deliver 2,500 homes

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Cardiff Council and Vale of Glamorgan Council have entered into a partnership with house builder Lovell to build 2,500 homes in South Wales over the next ten years.
The large-scale programme will see homes built in 25 developments. Half of all the properties will be affordable, either for social rent or shared ownership.
Construction work on the first project under the partnership is due to commence in December 2025, with the first properties due for occupation towards the end of 2026.
This project is Cardiff Council’s second housing programme, following its Cardiff Living scheme, and forms part of its wider development plans to deliver more than 4,000 new homes in the city.
This is the first major housing partnership for the Vale of Glamorgan, but the council has delivered over 300 new homes for social rent in the last five years.
The aim of the Cardiff and Vale housing partnership is to increase the “scale and pace” of the councils’ housing delivery, in response to the current housing crisis, alongside its more traditional housing development programme.
James Duffett, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “Completing contracts on such a significant residential programme is an incredibly proud moment for us at Lovell, and the beginning of what will be a very rewarding 10-year partnership.
“Cardiff has been our home for many years and this major investment by both councils will be genuinely transformative.”
Lynda Thorne, cabinet member for housing and communities on Cardiff Council, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Lovell and Vale of Glamorgan Council on this ambitious housing programme. This project marks a major step forward in our commitment to deliver high-quality, affordable homes for the people in Cardiff.”
Lis Burnett, leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council, added: “This is an exciting partnership arrangement that will see a large number of houses delivered across Cardiff and the Vale.
“They will be energy efficient and built sustainably, which aligns perfectly with the Vale of Glamorgan Council’s Project Zero Commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030.
“A large proportion will also be council homes, following on from previous housebuilding schemes to meet growing demand for this type of property.”
Lovell is already in partnership with Cardiff Council on the St Mellons Community Living Project, providing social rented flats for older people.
At the start of the year, housing association LiveWest formed a £300m joint venture with Lovell to develop 820 homes, 324 of which will be affordable.
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