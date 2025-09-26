Welsh councils partner with major house builder to deliver 2,500 homes

The large-scale programme will see homes built in 25 developments. Half of all the properties will be affordable, either for social rent or shared ownership.

Construction work on the first project under the partnership is due to commence in December 2025, with the first properties due for occupation towards the end of 2026.

This project is Cardiff Council’s second housing programme, following its Cardiff Living scheme, and forms part of its wider development plans to deliver more than 4,000 new homes in the city.