Welsh families at greater risk of homelessness after housing benefit freeze, charity warns

The UK government confirmed that it was freezing the level of housing benefit payments in last October’s Budget.

Some areas will see a far bigger gap, Shelter Cymru said. A family renting a four-bed home in Newport will face an annual shortfall of more than £3,000, while a family in a three-bed home in Wrexham will need to find almost £900 more per year.

Low-income households in Wales are set to see an average annual shortfall of £604 between the estimated cost of renting a home and housing benefit.

Average private rents in Wales rose by 8.5% in the past year, according to the latest Price Index of Private Rents.

Consequently, Ruth Power, chief executive of Shelter Cymru, said: “Housing benefit is meant to be an integral part of preventing homelessness, providing a vital safety net for those who are struggling.

“However, the decision to once again freeze the amount of support available undermines its ability to do this and puts many households at risk of homelessness.”

Ms Power added that 45% of households coming to Shelter Cymru for support are private renters, with the benefit freeze likely to put greater pressure on local authority homelessness services.

“This is why we are urging Welsh ministers, Senedd members and MPs to lobby the government in Westminster to change its mind and uplift rates to provide people across Wales with the support they need,” she said.

Ms Power also called on the Welsh government to set out its vision “for the future of the private rented sector to address the issues of security, quality and affordability” as well as increase investment in building new social homes.