Welsh government accepts housing target will be missed without more funding

A senior figure in the Welsh government has acknowledged it needs additional budget to deliver on its target of 20,000 low-carbon social homes #UKhousing

It estimated that “as much as £580m to £740m” in extra funding could be needed “to get close to meeting the target”.

He was answering questions on a recent report from Audit Wales , the body responsible for making sure public money is managed well, which predicted that the Welsh government would miss its target of delivering the homes “without significant additional spending”.

“The strategy going forward on how we mix new build and acquisitions will be important to consider as we set budgets,” he said, speaking on Wednesday at a meeting of the Local Government and Housing Committee.

Stuart Fitzgerald, deputy director of the Welsh government’s homes and places team, said the situation was “really pressured and we do require extra budget”.

Despite the need for extra funding, Mr Fitzgerald stressed that the Welsh government has “a really strong programme” and pipeline of homes.

“Most of the schemes and homes within that programme are funded – if not completely, then in part. It’s not all as gloomy as it perhaps comes across in the Audit Wales report,” he explained.

Mr Fitzgerald said there were enough homes in the pipeline to “get really close to the target”.

“What we do then is ask the sector to rank status – red, amber, green,” he explained. An internal delivery team will then look to unblock and accelerate red and amber schemes.

The government has also asked providers to identify schemes that may not be in their main development programmes, but which could be completed within the Senedd term, if funding is secured.

Jayne Bryant, cabinet secretary for housing, local government and planning, said she welcomed the report.

She said: “As Audit Wales said in their report, modelling how much it will cost to deliver the remaining pipeline is very complicated. It’s not a linear process, so we have to recognise it is a complex area.

“My officials have already responded to the recommendations, accepting all seven of those.”

These included recommendations that the government check the costs and benefits of changing the balance between new build and acquisitions and publicly report how many of the homes counted towards the target are new build and low carbon.