Welsh government agrees loans worth £45m with five landlords

Five Welsh housing associations will build 159 affordable homes after agreeing new low-interest loans with the government #UKhousing

It will fund a mixture of social rented, intermediate rented and shared ownership homes across Cardiff, Swansea, Newport, Torfaen, Bridgend and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

This new funding will be split across two years, with £33.3m paid this year and £11.7m paid in March 2027.

The Welsh government has agreed loans totalling £45m with Cardiff Community Housing Association, Codi, Tai Hedyn, Taff Housing Association and Valleys to Coast.

The government’s registered social landlord loan scheme has provided a total of £210m in low-interest finance to housing associations over the past three years.

This has allowed social landlords to bring forward just under 900 new affordable homes across Wales, the government said.

Jayne Bryant, Welsh cabinet secretary for housing and local government, said: “Everyone in Wales deserves a safe, warm and affordable place to call home.

“These loans will put 159 more families into quality homes that are built to last, and efficient to heat.