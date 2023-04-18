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The Welsh government has revealed that more than 40 organisations have shared around 76% of the £150m in additional funding announced under its Optimised Retrofit Programme (ORP).
In response to an update request from Inside Housing, the Welsh government revealed that a total of 44 partners have successfully applied for £114m in ORP grant funding.
The ORP was initially launched in August 2020 in a bid to find the best approach to decarbonising various housing types.
The third round of £150m in funding for the scheme was announced in November 2021 to fund insulation upgrades, alongside the installation of technologies such as heat pumps, solar panels and battery storage.
The total ORP funding made available to landlords to date is £254m.
Smart technologies that enable tenants to better control their energy use will also be installed in homes that receive money via the fund.
The funding was announced around the same time as the Welsh government launched its Net Zero Wales plan, which outlined how ministers plan to decarbonise social housing by 2050.
The plan included a target that social homes must achieve a minimum Energy Performance Certificate rating of A, the highest possible, by 2033.
In February, Wales & West Housing announced that it was hoping to provide households with around 50% off their electricity bills, thanks to the retrofit of new solar technology, with funding from the ORP.
The project will connect 24 flats to lower-cost solar energy at Odet Court in Cardiff, with the potential to meet 55% to 75% of each flat’s electricity demand.
This is alongside an estimated electricity bill saving of around 50%.
The Welsh government unveiled its new approach to tackling building safety last month with a new legally binding commitment by major developers to fix problem blocks.
Five firms have signed the legally binding element of the previously announced developers pact, committing them to address life-critical fire safety issues on medium and high-rise buildings they have developed over the past 30 years across Wales.
Redrow, Persimmon, McCarthy Stone, Lovell and Vistry/Countryside have all signed the new legally binding element of the Welsh agreement.
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