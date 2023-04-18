In response to an update request from Inside Housing, the Welsh government revealed that a total of 44 partners have successfully applied for £114m in ORP grant funding.

The ORP was initially launched in August 2020 in a bid to find the best approach to decarbonising various housing types.

The third round of £150m in funding for the scheme was announced in November 2021 to fund insulation upgrades, alongside the installation of technologies such as heat pumps, solar panels and battery storage.

The total ORP funding made available to landlords to date is £254m.