Welsh government announces £24m land acquisition loan fund

The fund, which all social landlords can apply for via the existing Land for Housing scheme, will support the purchase of land for both social and market-rate housing developments.

To date, 15 loan applications have been granted through the £24m investment to facilitate developments in Powys, Cardiff, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire and Merthyr Tydfil.

The government said these are expected to deliver 628 homes.