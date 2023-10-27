Welsh government announces 6.7% rent cap from April 2024

This included, she said, the continuation of the ‘no evictions due to financial hardship policy’ for tenants that engage with their landlords.

It will also involve, Ms James added, “targeted support… to those experiencing financial hardship to access support as well as investment in existing homes to keep them safe, warm and affordable to live in”.

The current rent settlement will come to an end in April 2025.

In response, Stuart Ropke,the chief executive of Community Housing Cymru, said: “Setting rent is one of the most important decisions not-for-profit housing associations make, and they don’t take it lightly. It is a decision that carefully balances what is affordable for individual tenants with investing in the high quality homes and core services that they rely on.

“The permitted rent settlement is a ceiling, not a target. Housing associations will now set rents locally by engaging with tenants and using tools to understand affordability.

“They want people that live in their homes to feel safe and secure, and no one experiencing financial difficulties need worry about losing their home, where they work with their housing association.

“If you are a housing association tenant who is concerned about or is struggling with rent or household costs, please contact your landlord directly. Every Welsh housing association has a specialised, local team in place to support their tenants.”

In England, chancellor Jeremy Hunt intervened in November last year to set a tighter rent cap of 7% for social landlords.

Under the current rent settlement in England, due to end in 2025, social landlords are limited to increasing rents by CPI +1%.

Housing minister Rachel Maclean announced last month that the post-2025 rent settlement will be decided in the first half of next year. A consultation on the policy is still also due to be published this year.