Welsh government announces expansion of £200 winter fuel benefit

The move follows calls for the eligibility criteria to be extended in accordance with rising energy costs this year. Around 366,000 families will be eligible to receive the £200 fuel payment for winter 2022-23.

Releasing a statement confirming the expansion of the support scheme this month, the Welsh social justice minister Jane Hutt said it came in response to concerns about increasing energy bill prices, with the cost of living crisis expected to pull more households below the poverty line this winter.

“We know a lot of households are feeling anxious and worried about their rising energy bills, so we hope this extension of our Welsh Government Fuel Support Scheme to many more people will provide some comfort in these challenging times,” Ms Hutt said.