Welsh government announces expansion of £200 winter fuel benefit

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The Welsh government has announced that it will expand its fuel support scheme to cover an additional 200,000 low-income households this winter.
The move follows calls for the eligibility criteria to be extended in accordance with rising energy costs this year. Around 366,000 families will be eligible to receive the £200 fuel payment for winter 2022-23.
Releasing a statement confirming the expansion of the support scheme this month, the Welsh social justice minister Jane Hutt said it came in response to concerns about increasing energy bill prices, with the cost of living crisis expected to pull more households below the poverty line this winter.
“We know a lot of households are feeling anxious and worried about their rising energy bills, so we hope this extension of our Welsh Government Fuel Support Scheme to many more people will provide some comfort in these challenging times,” Ms Hutt said.
Around 166,000 families on Universal Credit, legacy means-tested benefit and working tax credits benefited from the 2021-22 winter fuel payment, which was announced in November as part of a £51m support package. The Household Support Fund was set up by the Welsh government in response to the UK government’s decision to cut Universal Credit payments by £20 last year.
Earlier this year, the minister announced that the 2021-22 winter fuel benefit would be doubled from £100 to £200 in response to the cost of living crisis. The extended Fuel Support Scheme includes £4m announced last month for the fuel voucher scheme to support residents on prepayment meters and households not connected to mains gas.
“We know people across Wales are struggling to make ends meet during the cost of living crisis, as they see inflation, petrol, essential household items and energy bills all rising,” Ms Hutt said following the expansion of the fuel benefit this month.
“We are targeting the Fuel Support Scheme at low-income households and extending the number of those eligible, as we understand how the winter months can be the hardest of the year and families face the difficult choice of heating or eating,” she added.
Welcoming the announcement, Claire Morgan, director of Carers Wales, said: “We had asked for the eligibility criteria to be extended to include Carers Allowance and other legacy and contributory benefits to support the maximum number of unpaid carers.”
“Our research shows that carers were already struggling to manage financially and this has been intensified by the impact of the cost of living crisis. Carers are raising significant concerns about how they will cope this winter, so all that can be done to help alleviate the pressure is much appreciated,” she said.
Energy bills have soared in recent months due to a spike in wholesale gas prices.
A study by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation last year found that almost four million low-income households in the UK are in arrears with their household bills.
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