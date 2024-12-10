Welsh government announces extra £10m for social housing

The Welsh government has announced an extra £10m for social housing, as part of an additional funding package for councils #UKhousing

A report from Audit Wales estimated that “as much as £580m to £740m” in extra funding could be needed “to get close to meeting the target”.

It will also contribute towards the target of delivering 20,000 homes for social rent during this Senedd term – a goal that has been under significant pressure , with thousands of homes yet to be delivered.

A spokesperson for the Welsh government told Inside Housing that the £10m will be invested to help deliver additional homes for social rent for 2024-25.

The uplift is part of an overall £120m package for local authorities, which includes a further £52.3m for local government pay during 2024-2025 and £10m for reablement services following illness and hospital discharge.

The boost to funding will also include “some additional funding” for domiciliary care after the Welsh government decided to keep the £100 a week maximum charge for home-based care, rather than increase it.

Jayne Bryant, cabinet secretary for housing and local government, said: “Local authorities are our key partners – they deliver the services we rely on every day and we recognise the real challenges and financial pressures they’re facing.

“This additional funding recognises and will help alleviate some of these pressures and support a range of housing, education and social care services.”

“We’re committed to strengthening local governments, helping them plan for the future and deliver for the people of Wales,” Ms Bryant added.

Andrew Morgan, leader of the Welsh Local Government Association, said: “This additional one-off funding is a welcome boost for councils across Wales, and it reflects the critical role local authorities play in delivering the services our communities depend on.