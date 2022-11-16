Welsh government announces social housing rent cap for April

The Welsh government has capped social rents at 6.5% from April next year #UKhousing

However, should CPI fall outside the range of 0% to 3%, the minister will determine the appropriate change to rent levels for that year only. CPI is currently at 10.1%.

Under the policy, landlords have been allowed to raise an individual tenant’s rent by CPI+1%, plus up to £2, as long as the overall average increase for their stock is no greater than CPI+1%.

When the Welsh government announced its initial five-year settlement in December 2019 , it said rents could be increased by a maximum of Consumer Price Index (CPI) +1%.

In Wales, approximately three-quarters of social tenants have all or part of their rents covered by benefits.

Julie James said in a statement today that the settlement figure was reached after consulting tenants and landlords on a cap for 2023-24, in the context of the inflationary pressure the sector is under and the cost of living crisis facing tenants.

Ms James said: “No landlord is required to charge the maximum, and I know all landlords will carefully consider affordability and set rents as appropriate across their housing stock.

“Within the overall settlement, landlords may freeze, lower or raise individual rents based on a number of local factors, of which affordability is a key consideration. The rate is a maximum not a requirement or a target.

“We know that any increase in social rent may impact those social tenants who pay all or part of their own rent. These tenants, in particular, need to be protected from being placed into financial hardship through trying to cover the costs of keeping a roof over their heads.”

Alongside the 6.5% cap, the minister revealed that she had secured a series of commitments from social landlords in Wales to support tenants who are experiencing severe financial hardship.

As a result, there will be no evictions due to financial hardship for the term of the rent settlement in 2023-24, where tenants engage with their landlords.

Ms James added: “We have worked hard in Wales to prevent people being evicted from their homes and becoming homeless, by changing the law, strengthening rights for tenants and doing all we can to end homelessness.

“In addition, a joint campaign, encouraging tenants to talk to their landlord if they are experiencing financial difficulties and access support available, will be launched across Wales.”

Welsh landlords will also participate in an assurance exercise in April 2023 to reflect on application of the rent policy to date.

In response, Stuart Ropke, chief executive of Community Housing Cymru, said: “Setting rent is one of the most important decisions that housing associations make and we don’t see permitted rent increases as a target to meet. Housing associations will now set rents locally by engaging with tenants and using affordability tools.