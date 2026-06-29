Welsh government boosts funding for new social homes by £20m as part of Plaid Cymru’s first budget tweaks

This week, the recently elected Plaid Cymru government set out its first Supplementary Budget for 2026-27, which made in-year changes to the current spending plans.

It included a £20m increase to capital funding under the Welsh Social Housing Grant, which takes total funding to just under £466m for the current financial year.

Sector bodies have welcomed the boost to development funding, but highlighted concerns around decarbonisation funding as well as the Housing Support Grant.