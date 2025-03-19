Welsh government boosts loans for social landlords by £90m

Improvement works will help bring homes up to the Welsh Housing Quality Standard , which focuses on affordable heat, decarbonisation and improving the comfort of homes.

The Welsh government estimates that the £90m boost will support the delivery of 277 affordable homes, with 119 to be delivered this Senedd term, and improvement works to 4,397 existing homes.

The low-interest loans range between £5m and £10m. These will help the housing sector with the “escalating costs of debt” and deliver new homes and improvement works for residents, the devolved government said.

The loan scheme was introduced by the Welsh government in 2023-24. It has already issued £75m in loans to registered social landlords to bring forward 450 new homes in the social sector.

Jayne Bryant, cabinet secretary for housing and local government, announced the extension of the scheme on a visit to the Michaels Grove development in Llanharan, which was built under the previous loan scheme and managed by housing association Valleys to Coast.

Ms Bryant said: “We have been listening and working closely with the sector to help them navigate the escalating costs of building homes and borrowing.

“The homes here in Michaels Grove exemplify the real power of this type of funding to deliver beautiful homes that are affordable to run and that enrich our communities.

“We need more affordable and energy-efficient homes now and for the future, and it is so important that we continue to explore innovative ways to increase the supply of housing for individuals and families across Wales.”