Welsh government commissions review of building control models

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The Welsh government has commissioned a review of building control delivery models, including the current mixed market approach.
The government said the new review follows recommendations from an Audit Wales report into building safety in 2023 and the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 2 report.
Audit Wales had urged the Welsh government to “review the mixed market approach” to building control, whereby developers can choose from traditional Local Authority Building Control (LABC) or private ‘approved inspectors’.
It had also recommended that the government “increase its oversight and management of the building control sector”.
Meanwhile, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry report in 2024 made a recommendation for a review of building control functions which “considers whether it is appropriate for private sector firms to operate in this space”.
The Welsh government said the review will “assess whether the current structure of building control and the mixed market approach remains appropriate and effective in keeping buildings safe”.
Local Partnerships, a government-owned public sector consultancy, will carry out the building control review in Wales. The organisation will assess the current system against alternative models, including those used elsewhere in the UK.
It will also consider “costs, benefits, risks and opportunities” through a structured analysis.
The Welsh government said: “This review is an important step in shaping the future of building control services in Wales, and your input will be invaluable in helping us identify opportunities for improvement and resilience in the system.”
New legislation on building safety is currently going through the Senedd. The Building Safety (Wales) Bill will create a new building safety regime for multi-occupied residential buildings.
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