Welsh government commissions review of building control models

Local Partnerships, a government-owned public sector consultancy, will carry out the building control review in Wales. The organisation will assess the current system against alternative models, including those used elsewhere in the UK.

It will also consider “costs, benefits, risks and opportunities” through a structured analysis.

The Welsh government said: “This review is an important step in shaping the future of building control services in Wales, and your input will be invaluable in helping us identify opportunities for improvement and resilience in the system.”

New legislation on building safety is currently going through the Senedd. The Building Safety (Wales) Bill will create a new building safety regime for multi-occupied residential buildings.