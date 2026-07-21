Welsh government commits further £8m in final year of social housing retrofit scheme

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The Welsh housing minister has provided an additional £17m of funding for housing retrofit following a rapid review of existing schemes.
This includes an extra £8m for the Optimised Retrofit Programme (ORP), which covers decarbonisation within the social housing sector.
Housing minister Siân Gwenllian said the funding also includes £4m for testing novel retrofit delivery models and £5m for support to households in the private sector.
Total funding for the ORP in the current financial year has now reached £106.8m, and since its establishment in 2020 the Welsh government has allocated a total of £480m to social landlords.
A recent independent evaluation of the programme found that it delivers “strong value for money across all packages and scenarios tested”.
The ORP is in its final year in the current form, and the government said it will use these findings to inform any successor scheme within the sector.
Pilots to test alternative delivery models – backed by the extra £4m of funding – will complement Tai Clyd Caerdydd, a pilot area-based project in Cardiff, the government said.
The previous government committed £3m to the project, which is being delivered in partnership with Cardiff Council.
Ms Gwenllian confirmed last week that the project, which is testing a neighbourhood-level approach to cross-tenure retrofit, will open for applications in September.
Other pilots will target rural and off-grid households that rely on heating oil and liquefied petroleum gas.
The government’s report on its rapid review of retrofit schemes said there are “clear differences between tenures” when it comes to energy efficiency, with social homes “significantly outperforming other tenures”.
It said 73% of Welsh socially rented homes assessed between 2015 and 2024 received an Energy Performance Certificate rating of A, B or C, while this applies to 37% of privately rented homes assessed over the same period.
Last week, Ms Gwenllian visited a Codi Group social home at Parc Penrhiw in Ammanford, where residents have seen monthly energy costs fall from around £200 to under £100 following upgrades including solar panels, battery storage, insulation and modern heating systems.
She said: “What we’ve seen at Parc Penrhiw shows exactly why this investment matters. These are real families spending less to live safely and comfortably in their homes, with lower energy bills putting more money back into people’s pockets and helping with the cost of living.
“This £17m is just the beginning and will help us reach more households across Wales, supporting more families with the cost of living while making a genuine difference to people’s lives.”
In a recent interview with Inside Housing, the minister said she will review the current Welsh Housing Quality Standard and consider how to make its requirements more achievable for social landlords.
Scott Sanders, chief executive at Codi Group, said: “This investment is welcome news for communities across Wales and demonstrates the real difference that partnership working can make.
“At Codi, we’ve seen the impact that high-quality retrofit can have for customers at Parc Penrhiw. Working with local contractors, we have created warmer homes, lower energy bills and healthier places to live, all contributing to personal well-being.
“We’re pleased to have worked alongside Welsh government to help deliver these improvements and look forward to continuing that partnership as more households are able to benefit from energy-efficient homes and contributing to a more sustainable environment.”
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