The government’s response comes after a letter was sent to the head of building safety remediation in Wales by the management company of a block in Cardiff caught up in the fire safety crisis.

Inside Housing understands that under Clause 8.1 of the contract, house builders were required to submit their plans within 40 working days after the date of the contract, which expired on 13 June.

But the letter from the chair of the Celestia Management Company, and member of the Welsh Cladiators group, pointed out that the only correspondence they have received is confirmation that house builder Redrow has entered into the contract.

However, it did not contain any information that Redrow “intends to meet its obligations and, specifically, identifies no intended works, much less any target dates to complete them”.

In response, the Welsh government said that Redrow has submitted a plan for fire safety work, alongside the other developers that signed the pact.