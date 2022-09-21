Welsh government consults on extending six-month notice periods to existing tenancies

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Plans to ensure that existing tenants in Wales are covered by a six-month notice period have been put forward as part of a change to the devolved administration’s shake-up of housing laws.
Under the new laws, due to take effect in December, landlords must give at least six months’ notice for ‘no-fault’ evictions to any tenants who take out a new contract after the legislation has started. Current rules mean landlords only need to give two months’ notice.
The changes are part of the delayed Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016, which covers the private and social rented sectors.
However, the Welsh government has admitted that around 200,000 current renters would still face a two-month notice period.
As a result, the administration yesterday launched a consultation on plans to ensure that current tenants are covered by the new six-month notice rule.
The consultation proposes that the changes should take effect six months after the act comes into force to allow landlords “sufficient time to make any changes necessary to prepare for its implementation”.
Announcing the consultation, Wales’ housing minister Julie James said: “If the proposal is implemented, it will serve to equalise the rights of existing and future renters and help to ensure that the benefits of improved security of tenure are available to all.”
The consultation will run until 24 October.
In England, the government has proposed a ban on Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions as part of its white paper on reforms to the private rented sector. Ministers first vowed to ban these types of evictions in April 2019.
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