Welsh government consults on new regulatory regime for higher-risk buildings

The consultation, which closes on 25 May, forms part of the Welsh government’s implementation of the Building Safety Act 2022.

In this phase, it will introduce “a more stringent regulatory regime during design and construction for higher-risk buildings”, as well as changes to the building regulations in Wales.

Among the proposals are new enforcement powers for local authorities, gateway processes for higher-risk building work, and details on how the golden thread of building information is stored, managed and shared.