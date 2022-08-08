Welsh government decarbonisation plans ‘not deliverable’, sector chief warns

He said: “If the proposals are implemented as is, this would place colossal pressure on housing associations, which inevitably would have a significant impact on both services and the ability to build new homes.”

The industry chief also pointed out that the target was initially proposed before the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

“That’s not an excuse for us to work towards a softer standard but rather a clear signpost that we need to look at how we do this through a different lens,” he wrote.

Getting properties to EPC A by 2033 will cost housing associations at least £2.05bn, according to CHC, and Mr Ropke said extra government funding is needed.

“Quite evidently we need long-term government investment through a dedicated funding mechanism,” he wrote.

The Welsh government set out a separate standard last year, which banned the use of fossil fuel boilers in newly built social homes.