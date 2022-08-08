Welsh government decarbonisation plans ‘not deliverable’, sector chief warns

Welsh government plans to tackle energy efficiency in social homes are “not deliverable” and will put “colossal pressure” on housing associations without extra funding, a sector chief has warned.
Writing for Inside Housing, Stuart Ropke, chief executive of Community Housing Cymru, said that the principles of the Welsh Housing Quality Standard 2023 are what social landlords want to see adopted.
But he added: “We have serious concerns about the practicalities of the standard. In fact, the proposals laid out in the consultation document are simply not deliverable.”
The standard was put out for consultation after being unveiled in May, but closed last week.
Under the proposed standard, the Welsh social housing sector would be required to achieve Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band A or a Standard Assessment Procedure of 92 by 2033. Separately, the Westminster government has said that social landlords are expected to have brought all homes up to EPC C by 2030.
Mr Ropke, whose group represents 36 housing associations owning 165,000 homes, branded the target in Wales “very ambitious”.
He said: “If the proposals are implemented as is, this would place colossal pressure on housing associations, which inevitably would have a significant impact on both services and the ability to build new homes.”
The industry chief also pointed out that the target was initially proposed before the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.
“That’s not an excuse for us to work towards a softer standard but rather a clear signpost that we need to look at how we do this through a different lens,” he wrote.
Getting properties to EPC A by 2033 will cost housing associations at least £2.05bn, according to CHC, and Mr Ropke said extra government funding is needed.
“Quite evidently we need long-term government investment through a dedicated funding mechanism,” he wrote.
The Welsh government set out a separate standard last year, which banned the use of fossil fuel boilers in newly built social homes.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Wales round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories