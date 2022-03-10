Welsh government defends approach to fire safety crisis after heavy criticism from residents

The Welsh government defended its position, saying that it had set aside money in its draft Budget for the next three years to go towards fixing unsafe buildings and said its approach went much further than just the cladding.

The comments came in response to a letter submitted to the Welsh Local Government and Housing Committee at a meeting that took place on Wednesday, with the Welsh Cladiators raising a number of concerns about how the fire safety crisis is being managed in the country.

The group, which represents hundreds of residents caught up in the crisis, also requested an urgent appearance before the committee.

The letter said it is “shocking” that “totally innocent homeowners are being left to carry the burden of this crisis on their own”.

It added: “The plight of Welsh home fire safety victims is a stain on the Welsh government.”

Widespread building safety defects have been discovered in blocks across the UK in the four years since the Grenfell Tower fire.

Hundreds of leaseholders across the UK have discovered that they are living in dangerous buildings, while thousands more have found themselves unable to sell their homes as mortgage lenders require extra assurances that their blocks are safe.