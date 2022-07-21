Welsh government gives developers deadline to sign remediation pact

Welsh climate change minister Julie James, who also has responsibility for housing, said she had written to 47 developers, including those which have committed to the UK government’s building safety pledge, asking them to sign a pact to fix defects in buildings they have played a role in developing.

Of those developers, 41 replied and 27 of them confirmed that they do not have any medium or high-rise buildings in Wales, while the government is awaiting confirmation this is the case from one more developer.

The remaining 13 developers were called to a roundtable meeting earlier this month, where all attendees confirmed their intention to sign the Welsh government’s developers pact.

The agreement commits the developers to remediate blocks they built which have fire safety issues and are 11 metres or taller.