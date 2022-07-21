Welsh government gives developers deadline to sign remediation pact

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Developers in Wales are being warned they will face consequences if they do not sign up by the end of the month to the government’s pact to remediate buildings with fire safety issues.
Welsh climate change minister Julie James, who also has responsibility for housing, said she had written to 47 developers, including those which have committed to the UK government’s building safety pledge, asking them to sign a pact to fix defects in buildings they have played a role in developing.
Of those developers, 41 replied and 27 of them confirmed that they do not have any medium or high-rise buildings in Wales, while the government is awaiting confirmation this is the case from one more developer.
The remaining 13 developers were called to a roundtable meeting earlier this month, where all attendees confirmed their intention to sign the Welsh government’s developers pact.
The agreement commits the developers to remediate blocks they built which have fire safety issues and are 11 metres or taller.
Ms James said her officials will now “have follow-up meetings with each of the developers on a one-to-one basis to undertake detailed discussions about the formal contractual commitments and a timescale for the work to be undertaken”.
The Welsh government has not yet released the names of the developers that have signalled their intention to sign. It said a list of their names will be published once the deadline has passed.
Ms James said there were six developers that are yet to confirm if they have any developments that need remediating or if they are prepared to meet their responsibilities under the pact.
These are: Laing O’Rourke, Westmark, Robertson, London Square, Weston Homes and Kier (now Tilia Homes).
Inside Housing reached out to all six for comment. Weston Homes confirmed it does not build in Wales and Robertson said it does not have any buildings that require the developer to sign up to the pledge.
Ms James is calling on the rest to provide assurances about their developments and remediation plans.
She said: “I have made it clear that I do not expect leaseholders to bear the cost of repairing fire safety issues that are not of their making and that I expect developers to step up to their responsibilities. I want to commend all the developers who have made the commitment to do this.”
Ms James warned those not willing to work with the Welsh government that she is prepared to use all of the levers at her disposal to ensure that developers are brought to the table.
It comes as 45 major developers have now signed up to a UK government pledge that has seen them agree to fix “life-critical” fire safety defects on buildings they have developed in England over the past 30 years.
The Welsh government was forced to defend its approach to the fire safety crisis in March after a group of residents described it as “a stain” that leaves homeowners “left to carry the burden”.
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