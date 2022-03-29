Welsh government identifies more than 100 buildings for Building Safety Fund

The Welsh Building Safety Fund, which is currently covering the cost of inspections, has identified more than 100 buildings where more extensive and intrusive surveys are needed.

More than 100 households are to receive intrusive surveys funded by the Welsh government’s Building Safety Fund, which will also fund the remediation of buildings over 11 metres tall with various fire safety defects.

The Welsh government revealed in February that it had received 248 expressions of interest for the scheme over a three-month period since its launch on 30 September last year.

Each survey will produce a report that sets out the work required to address fire safety defects. The Welsh government has already committed to spending £375m over the next three years to fix these buildings.