Welsh government identifies more than 100 buildings for Building Safety Fund

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The Welsh government has identified more than 100 buildings that require extensive surveys as part of its Building Safety Fund and has revealed further details of a scheme that will allow some leaseholders to sell their homes to the government.
The Welsh Building Safety Fund, which is currently covering the cost of inspections, has identified more than 100 buildings where more extensive and intrusive surveys are needed.
More than 100 households are to receive intrusive surveys funded by the Welsh government’s Building Safety Fund, which will also fund the remediation of buildings over 11 metres tall with various fire safety defects.
The Welsh government revealed in February that it had received 248 expressions of interest for the scheme over a three-month period since its launch on 30 September last year.
Each survey will produce a report that sets out the work required to address fire safety defects. The Welsh government has already committed to spending £375m over the next three years to fix these buildings.
Climate change minister Julie James has also unveiled the first details of a new Leaseholder Support Scheme, which will give eligible leaseholders an option to sell their property into the government scheme and then either move on or rent the property back.
The Welsh government said it has worked with partners and housing sector experts to identify an appropriate route for property valuation, with clear eligibility criteria to create a comprehensive property purchase process for leaseholders.
Work is ongoing to finalise the details, complete the legal checks and establish agreements before the scheme opens in June.
Ms James said she will put residents’ voices at the heart of decision-making as she outlined the next steps to ensure people feel safe in their own homes.
The minister reiterated her government’s promise that the Building Safety Fund will cover more than just cladding work.
She said: “We have been working hard on a whole-building approach to building safety, to reform standards and repair defects, in buildings over 11 metres.
“This puts people’s safety first and is more complex and comprehensive than one which only deals with cladding. This also makes it more expensive.
“We believe developers should contribute towards the costs of fixing these problems. Leaseholders and residents should not have to foot the bill.
“We have allocated £375m over the next three years to invest in building safety work and, as we progress with these works, we will continue to listen to residents and leaseholders and put their voices at the heart of decision-making.
“I want to ensure our building safety reforms are practical and accessible. It is important that people can both see and understand the benefits of reforms that we will deliver in Wales.”
The Welsh government said it will also have a strategic lead in post in the summer to lead the Joint Inspection Team.
The multi-disciplinary group will work in partnership with local authorities and fire and rescue services to raise standards, in what the Welsh government described as “a further step to improve building safety”.
Earlier this month, the Welsh government was forced to defend its approach to the fire safety crisis after a group of residents described it as “a stain” that leaves homeowners “left to carry the burden”.
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