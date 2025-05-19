Welsh government introduces ‘landmark’ homelessness bill

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The Welsh government has introduced a “bold and ambitious” homelessness bill to the Senedd focused on prevention rather than crisis response.
The Homelessness and Social Housing Allocation (Wales) Bill aims to “fundamentally change” the nation’s response to homelessness and would grant a range of new powers to local authorities.
Under the bill, local authorities would have the power to compel social landlords to accommodate someone owed a homelessness duty, unless there is good reason not to do so.
“We need to make the most effective use of the finite supply available to us for those most in need,” a spokesperson for the Welsh government said at a briefing on the bill.
Other changes include removing the priority need test and the intentionality test, and bringing in a new local connection test instead.
The priority need test has been found to disadvantage people who are young or single, while the intentionality test judges whether someone has made themselves “intentionally” homeless.
The local connection test “will ensure that local authorities are able to focus their resources on people in their local communities”, the spokesperson said.
The bill would target those most at risk, including bringing in a duty aimed at making sure that suitable accommodation is available for young people leaving care. This group would also have “reasonable preference” for being allocated social housing.
Local authorities would be able to designate qualifying people for social housing, while common housing registers would be created for every area, so that households only need to apply once.
The bill would place a duty on local authorities to help people retain suitable accommodation, while also requiring a better partnership between councils’ social services and housing functions and introducing safeguards to avoid misuse of the system.
Public bodies would be required to work with people earlier through a duty to “ask and act” and local authorities would be expected to create prevention support and accommodation plans for each person who is owed a duty.
“Evidence shows that individuals will engage with a range of organisations as they seek to make sense of their situation. We need to ensure that those services are better able to signpost people to appropriate help at a much earlier stage,” the spokesperson said.
This includes extending the current timeframe for what constitutes being threatened with homelessness from 56 days to six months.
Overall, the bill aims to bring public services together to create a “multi-agency response” under a broader duty to co-operate, the Welsh government said.
The bill has been developed over several years and draws on the lived experience of 350 people with experience of homelessness in Wales.
It has also been drafted with the help of an expert review panel, chaired by Professor Suzanne Fitzpatrick, who previously led a review of homelessness legislation in Scotland.
Jayne Bryant, the Welsh government’s cabinet secretary for housing and local government, said: “This bill marks a turning point in how Wales tackles homelessness. I’m proud to introduce legislation that not only changes systems but will also transform lives.
“I’m particularly pleased about what this means for young care leavers. By bringing housing and social services teams together, we’ll ensure these young people – who are our responsibility – get the support they need.
“Ending homelessness in Wales isn’t just an aspiration – it’s achievable if we work together to spot warning signs early and step in with the right support before crisis hits. This bill gives us the tools to make that happen.”
Ms Bryant will make a statement tomorrow (20 May) to mark the introduction of the bill.
The Welsh government put out its white paper on the proposed legislation back in October 2023.
In response to the white paper, a group of housing organisations said local authorities and registered social landlords would need more funding to deliver the reforms.
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