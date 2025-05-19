Welsh government introduces ‘landmark’ homelessness bill

Public bodies would be required to work with people earlier through a duty to “ask and act” and local authorities would be expected to create prevention support and accommodation plans for each person who is owed a duty.

“Evidence shows that individuals will engage with a range of organisations as they seek to make sense of their situation. We need to ensure that those services are better able to signpost people to appropriate help at a much earlier stage,” the spokesperson said.

This includes extending the current timeframe for what constitutes being threatened with homelessness from 56 days to six months.

Overall, the bill aims to bring public services together to create a “multi-agency response” under a broader duty to co-operate, the Welsh government said.

The bill has been developed over several years and draws on the lived experience of 350 people with experience of homelessness in Wales.

It has also been drafted with the help of an expert review panel, chaired by Professor Suzanne Fitzpatrick, who previously led a review of homelessness legislation in Scotland.

Jayne Bryant, the Welsh government’s cabinet secretary for housing and local government, said: “This bill marks a turning point in how Wales tackles homelessness. I’m proud to introduce legislation that not only changes systems but will also transform lives.

“I’m particularly pleased about what this means for young care leavers. By bringing housing and social services teams together, we’ll ensure these young people – who are our responsibility – get the support they need.

“Ending homelessness in Wales isn’t just an aspiration – it’s achievable if we work together to spot warning signs early and step in with the right support before crisis hits. This bill gives us the tools to make that happen.”

Ms Bryant will make a statement tomorrow (20 May) to mark the introduction of the bill.

The Welsh government put out its white paper on the proposed legislation back in October 2023.

In response to the white paper, a group of housing organisations said local authorities and registered social landlords would need more funding to deliver the reforms.