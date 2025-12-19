Welsh government marks ‘significant progress’ on building safety remediation over past year

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The Welsh Building Safety Programme has seen “significant improvement” over the past year with the majority of developer-responsible buildings now progressing, according to the government.
As of this month, 17 buildings by developers are still awaiting surveys under the programme, compared to 58 buildings at the same point last year.
However, developers are still behind social housing providers in terms of completed work. Data from early December shows that only 3.7% of developer homes have completed works, compared to 45.5% of social housing buildings.
Jayne Bryant, the Welsh cabinet secretary for housing, local government and planning, revealed in a statement that 43 developer buildings are now in planning stages, with all but one due to start works in the first half of 2026.
Since January 2025, an additional 15 buildings have either completed or started on works.
Ms Bryant said this marks “considerable progress” by developers over the past year.
She added: “This represents significant improvement, but I am not complacent. I will ensure a laser focus on buildings where progress has stalled and where possible provide government support to remove barriers.”
Ms Bryant said that the government has worked “intensively” with developers to ensure progress.
“Regular monitoring meetings are held to track progress against agreed milestones, and I can confirm that the majority of developer-responsible buildings are now progressing through the necessary stages of assessment, planning and remediation,” Ms Bryant added.
In total, there are 459 buildings in the programme, of which 40% (185) are social housing buildings. As of early December, work had started on 27% (50) of these social buildings, alongside the 84 for which works have been completed.
There are a further 23 social buildings with “no plans in place”, meaning the building has been recognised as over 11 metres, but no surveys or other preparatory works have been undertaken to date.
The remaining social buildings are either awaiting surveys or in the planning stages before works begin.
In March this year, the chair of the Senedd’s Local Government and Housing Committee had raised concerns over the pace of fire safety remediation work in Wales after meeting a group of affected residents.
Ms Bryant also said she is “encouraged by the commitment” from all signatories to the developer remediation contract to ensure work is started at every development in Wales by December 2026.
This “clear timeline” will help to provide certainty to leaseholders, Ms Bryant added.
The statement also said that communication with leaseholders and residents on building safety has “often fallen short of expectations”, but that the government has made “meaningful strides” in this area over the last year.
This includes a programme of direct engagement with leaseholders across the country.
Ms Bryant added: “While I welcome the commitments made by developers, I am clear that signing a contract is only the first step.
“I will continue to closely monitor the progress of all developers who have signed up to the contract. Where a developer is in breach of their contractual obligations the Welsh ministers [will] consider all enforcement options available to them.
“Building safety is not negotiable, and neither are the obligations that developers have accepted. Significant progress has been made, but there is more work to do.
“I remain committed to ensuring every building in the programme receives the remediation it needs, that leaseholders are supported throughout this process and that those responsible for building safety failures are held to account.”
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