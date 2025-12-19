Welsh government marks ‘significant progress’ on building safety remediation over past year

As of this month, 17 buildings by developers are still awaiting surveys under the programme, compared to 58 buildings at the same point last year.

However, developers are still behind social housing providers in terms of completed work. Data from early December shows that only 3.7% of developer homes have completed works, compared to 45.5% of social housing buildings.

Jayne Bryant, the Welsh cabinet secretary for housing, local government and planning, revealed in a statement that 43 developer buildings are now in planning stages, with all but one due to start works in the first half of 2026.

Since January 2025, an additional 15 buildings have either completed or started on works.