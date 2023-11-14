As it stands, the habitual-residence test applies in Wales, which prevents someone who has a right to enter the UK from claiming benefits immediately after their arrival.

Julie James, the Welsh climate change minister, said the habitual-residence test would be “disapplied” so that those escaping the conflict who arrive in the UK will have immediate access to benefits, including housing and homelessness assistance.

She said: “The situation in Israel, the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem, the Golan Heights and Lebanon continues to be dangerous and uncertain, and we need to prepare for the very real scenario that people may need to escape or evacuate these affected territories.”

Wales is following Westminster in making the changes. Last month, the UK government introduced changes to benefit entitlement for those fleeing the conflict, and emergency legislation on homelessness.