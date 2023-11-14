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The Welsh government is seeking to amend legislation on housing and homelessness assistance so that people fleeing the Israel-Hamas war can access benefits immediately.
As it stands, the habitual-residence test applies in Wales, which prevents someone who has a right to enter the UK from claiming benefits immediately after their arrival.
It can take three months to complete.
Julie James, the Welsh climate change minister, said the habitual-residence test would be “disapplied” so that those escaping the conflict who arrive in the UK will have immediate access to benefits, including housing and homelessness assistance.
She said: “The situation in Israel, the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem, the Golan Heights and Lebanon continues to be dangerous and uncertain, and we need to prepare for the very real scenario that people may need to escape or evacuate these affected territories.”
Wales is following Westminster in making the changes. Last month, the UK government introduced changes to benefit entitlement for those fleeing the conflict, and emergency legislation on homelessness.
Ms James said she intended to lay a draft amendment to housing and homelessness legislation.
“This will enable British nationals, others not subject to immigration control – or treated as such – and anyone with immigration leave and recourse to public funds evacuated from the conflict to be eligible for social housing and housing assistance where they need it,” she said.
The minister added that she did not expect significant numbers of people in need of such support to arrive in Wales, but that the government “must be prepared for those that do”.
She said: “Due to the urgency of the situation and to ensure both the preparation of our stakeholders, along with certainty to those arriving from the affected territories, I have taken the decision to accelerate this process.
“This is a desperate and worrying situation, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the committee and members of the Senedd for their support on this urgent issue.”
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