Welsh government ramps up second home crackdown with new planning laws

The new legislation is set to come into force at the end of the month and will give local authorities across Wales the option to classify homes as primary residences, second homes, or holiday lets.

The changes mean an owner would need to get planning permission to change a property from a primary residence to a second home. This would allow councils to control the number of second homes in an area.

The new planning rules are part a wider package of measures being brought in by the Welsh government – as set out in its co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru – to tackle second homes and unaffordable housing.

The changes also include huge council tax hikes for second home owners, with councils being given the option to set the premium at any level up to the maximum of 300%.