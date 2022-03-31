Welsh government recruits expert panel in bid to end homelessness

The ‘Expert Review Panel’ will be charged with developing proposals and giving advice on the Welsh government’s five-year homelessness action plan.

The plan, launched last November, includes a proposal to encourage private landlords to lease their properties to councils.

A green paper, which is due to be published by the Welsh administration later this year, will also outline the legal changes needed to reform homelessness services with a focus on “prevention and rapid rehousing”.

In a statement today, climate change minister Julie James said: “To help us identify where changes are needed, we are establishing an Expert Review Panel whose role it will be to develop proposals and advice to the Welsh government, consistent with direction provided by our action plan.”