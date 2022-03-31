Welsh government recruits expert panel in bid to end homelessness

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A 12-strong panel of experts is being assembled to scrutinise an overhaul of Welsh housing law as part of the devolved administration’s bid to end homelessness.
The ‘Expert Review Panel’ will be charged with developing proposals and giving advice on the Welsh government’s five-year homelessness action plan.
The plan, launched last November, includes a proposal to encourage private landlords to lease their properties to councils.
A green paper, which is due to be published by the Welsh administration later this year, will also outline the legal changes needed to reform homelessness services with a focus on “prevention and rapid rehousing”.
In a statement today, climate change minister Julie James said: “To help us identify where changes are needed, we are establishing an Expert Review Panel whose role it will be to develop proposals and advice to the Welsh government, consistent with direction provided by our action plan.”
She added: “This will help to ensure our laws in Wales prevent homelessness and where homelessness is experienced provide rapid access to help or housing, whichever is needed most.”
The panel is expected to start work next month and produce a report with recommendations for the Welsh government within 12 months.
Suzanne Fitzpatrick, professor of housing and social policy in the Institute for Social Policy, Housing, Environment and Real Estate (I-SPHERE) at Heriot-Watt University, will chair the panel and be responsible for recruiting members.
She has previously worked with the Scottish government on reforms to its homelessness prevention legislation.
The panel is expected to include representatives from local government, housing associations, third-sector homelessness and equality organisations, and legal and academic experts, according to Ms James.
Welsh government officials and homelessness charity Crisis will also assist the panel, alongside people who have experienced homelessness, a government spokesperson said.
“The panel will be expected to ensure their voices are reflected in its work,” Ms James said.
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