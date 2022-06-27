Welsh government scheme to buy up flats hit by cladding scandal opens

The scheme, which was announced by Julie James, Welsh minister for climate change, in December last year, will be offered to leaseholders who are deemed to be facing significant financial hardship and cannot sell their property because of safety problems.

Eligible leaseholders will be able to choose from a list of independent financial advisors who will provide a valuation at no cost to the leaseholder.

A match will then be made with a housing association to purchase the property, which will then be rented back to the leaseholder, if the leaseholder chooses, or else it will be used to meet the required housing need in that area.