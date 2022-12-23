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Welsh government seeks ‘urgent assurance’ from every social landlord about their approach to tackling damp and mould

News23.12.22by Martin Hilditch

The Welsh government has written to all social landlords in Wales to ask them to provide details about how they have responded to the lessons learned from the tragic death of Awaab Ishak.

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LinkedIn IH“If not, why not?” The Welsh government’s question for every social landlord in the country about whether they have carried out a review into policies and procedures relating to damp and mould, following Awaab Ishak’s death #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHWelsh landlords given until 20 January 2023 to provide Welsh government with “urgent assurance” about their approach to tackling damp and mould problems #UKhousing

An inquest found that the death of the two-year-old, from Rochdale, was caused by respiratory problems due to prolonged exposure to mould in the social home, owned by Rochdale Boroughwide Housing, in which he and his family lived.

The coroner said his death should be a “defining moment” for the housing sector.

And last week, Emma Williams, director of housing and regeneration at the Welsh government, wrote to council chief executives, directors of housing and housing association chief executives and chairs to seek “urgent assurance on how landlords are responding”.

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RBH deemed non-compliant after regulator says it provided ‘inadequate information’ following Awaab Ishak’s deathRBH deemed non-compliant after regulator says it provided ‘inadequate information’ following Awaab Ishak’s death
What went wrong in Rochdale?What went wrong in Rochdale?

In her letter to landlords, Ms Williams said: “Keeping tenants safe in their homes is the core business of a social landlord and I’m sure you are all reviewing policies and procedures and systems once again, reflecting on the lessons of this tragedy. I’m also sure it won’t come as a surprise that in turn, we are now seeking urgent assurance on how landlords are responding.”

She said the government wanted to know whether landlords had reviewed policies, procedures and systems in relation to damp and mould, “and if not, why not”.

If landlords have carried out the review, the government also wants to know details of the findings.

Ms Williams added: “If there are any damp and mould cases which are not being dealt with effectively, what is the scale of this and what are your plans for remediation?”

Landlords have also been told to explain the data they do hold on damp and mould, including the level of stock coverage and how often the data is scrutinised and refreshed.

And they have been asked to explain how executive teams or boards get information that enables them to be confident that organisations’ systems and processes are the “best they can be and do not discriminate in any way” to ensure damp and mould issues are dealt with promptly and effectively.

Ms Williams’ letter follows a letter last month from the minister for climate change, who wrote to all social landlords in Wales on 17 November 2022 to remind them of their responsibilities to keep tenants safe in their homes.

Social landlords in the country have until 20 January 2023 to send through the information requested in Ms Williams’ letter.

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ALMOAsset managementHousing Association/RPInclusive futuresLocal AuthorityRegulation and GovernanceWales
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