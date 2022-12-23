Welsh government seeks ‘urgent assurance’ from every social landlord about their approach to tackling damp and mould

Welsh landlords given until 20 January 2023 to provide Welsh government with “urgent assurance” about their approach to tackling damp and mould problems #UKhousing

“If not, why not?” The Welsh government’s question for every social landlord in the country about whether they have carried out a review into policies and procedures relating to damp and mould, following Awaab Ishak’s death #UKhousing

And last week, Emma Williams, director of housing and regeneration at the Welsh government, wrote to council chief executives, directors of housing and housing association chief executives and chairs to seek “urgent assurance on how landlords are responding”.

The coroner said his death should be a “defining moment” for the housing sector.

An inquest found that the death of the two-year-old, from Rochdale, was caused by respiratory problems due to prolonged exposure to mould in the social home, owned by Rochdale Boroughwide Housing, in which he and his family lived.

In her letter to landlords, Ms Williams said: “Keeping tenants safe in their homes is the core business of a social landlord and I’m sure you are all reviewing policies and procedures and systems once again, reflecting on the lessons of this tragedy. I’m also sure it won’t come as a surprise that in turn, we are now seeking urgent assurance on how landlords are responding.”

She said the government wanted to know whether landlords had reviewed policies, procedures and systems in relation to damp and mould, “and if not, why not”.

If landlords have carried out the review, the government also wants to know details of the findings.

Ms Williams added: “If there are any damp and mould cases which are not being dealt with effectively, what is the scale of this and what are your plans for remediation?”